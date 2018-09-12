× Ripley County teen accused of smothering young sister, brother less than 3 months apart

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – Prosecutors say a boy in Ripley County was just 13-years-old when he killed his two young siblings.

The teen’s arrest comes over a year after police first began investigating the deaths of 23-month-old Desiree McCartney and 11-month-old Nathaniel Ritz.

Emergency crews were first called to the children’s home in Osgood, Indiana on May 6, 2017 after McCartney was found unresponsive. Her death was ruled suffocation by smothering, according to the coroner’s office.

Emergency crews returned to their home less than three months later after Ritz was found unresponsive. The coroner’s office determined he was smothered to death as well.

McCartney and Ritz were living in a home with their teen brother, their mother and their mother’s boyfriend, who is Ritz’s father, at the time of their deaths.

Investigators started looking into their brother more after multiple people told police he was saying some very disturbing things.

The teen boy was detained and taken to a juvenile detention center in Dearborn County on August 28, 2018.

On September 6, the prosecutor’s office filed a petition alleging delinquency of two counts of murder for the deaths of McCartney and Ritz.

His initial hearing was September 10. A judge ordered a competency evaluation. This means he will be evaluated by two doctors, and they’ll decide whether he’s competent to stand trial.

Also, the state filed a petition to wave him to adult court.

The motive behind the murders is unclear at this time, but the prosecutor said he mentioned something about “freeing the siblings from some sort of hell.”

“In my time here, which is 19 years, I’m not sure I’ve seen anything as disturbing as this,” Prosecuting Attorney Ric Hertel said.

Hertel was asked whether the parents will face charges, and he said, “I wouldn’t rule out the possibility.”