Tropical Traffic Jam leads to extended quiet spell here; Florence still a major hurricane

TROPICAL TRAFFIC JAM
Now four named storms in the Atlantic and possibly one more on the way. It is active!
All attention on Florence who's winds have decreased slightly but still a major category three hurricane. Moving Northwest at 16 mph projected landfall along the North Carolina coastline is early Friday morning.
Powerful storm surge and lashed by heavy wind gusts of over 140 mph possible, rain will fall rapidly and persist through much of the weekend. Rainfall could be measured in feet! Evacuations continue Wednesday afternoon. A tool off of our in-house RPM model suggest wide-spread power-outage around Wilmington through 8 pm Friday, I'm posting the image below.