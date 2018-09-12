× Police investigate after man found shot behind west side night club

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened early Wednesday.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers with IMPD and the Speedway Police Department responded to the 3500 block of West 16th Street after hearing shots fired in the area. Speedway police found a male, 22 to 24-years-old, at the rear of Club Venus with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the Eskenazi Hospital in what police described as good condition.

The victim wasn’t cooperative at the time, hampering their investigation, police said. There is no suspect information at this time.