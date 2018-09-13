× 20-foot deep sinkhole discovered in Terre Haute intersection after fire truck drives over it

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – An intersection in downtown Terre Haute is closed after a large sinkhole opened in the pavement.

WTHI reports the 20-feet deep sinkhole opened Wednesday afternoon, and it was first discovered when a fire truck drove through the intersection and hit the hole.

There were large cracks in the pavement running from the sinkhole on Ohio Street toward U.S. 41.

The Terre Haute Fire Department says everyone on the fire truck is safe, but the sinkhole damaged the truck. It is now out of service for inspection.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the sinkhole to open.