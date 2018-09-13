× Authorities use helicopters to spot marijuana grow operations in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – Helicopters were used to spot two marijuana grow operations in Greene County on Wednesday.

Indiana State Police say troopers and members of the Indiana National Guard Counter Drug Taskforce spotted the grows in Vicksburg.

Afterwards, ISP ground units were given coordinates, but police say local residents spotted the helicopter and began to leave the suspected houses.

Residents were then interviewed and were reportedly cooperative with investigators.

The marijuana grows were secured and transported as evidence.

No arrests have been made at this time, but three separate investigations were launched and will be given to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for review.