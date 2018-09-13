Be our guest at Holy Smoke Hog Roast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Holy Smoke Hog Roast Company is owned and operated by the Roger and Mary Lawrence and family of Martinsville, Indiana. Their entire family participates in all aspects of the business. That’s probably why the service and food is so great!

The Lawrence family works hard to serve their church and their community, and at The Holy Smoke Hog Roast Company, they have been creating great meals and memories for more than two decades. They approach the business with a very simple premise: “We are a Christ-centered family-owned operation. We conduct all of our business in a manner designed to honor and glorify Jesus Christ. We are stewards of His creations and feel the call of the direction given to his disciples.”

Located at 43 S. Main Street in downtown Martinsville, Indiana, we guarantee you will not be disappointed in your meal with us! We are open Monday through Thursday from 11 AM - 9 PM, and Sunday from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM. Friday and Saturday, we will be open 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM. Dining is available in our beautiful dining room or outside on our covered heated patio. If you choose to eat on our patio, you are more than welcome to bring your dog as long as it is kept on a leash and gets along with others! We offer the "Reno Special" for our furry friends, named after a very special dog, consisting of a hot dog and a pup cup!

We look forward to serving you and your family great food with a smile.

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.