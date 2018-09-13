INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Historic homes and seven beautiful landmarks are all open for the public to come take a look. The Benton House Tour of Homes is an event unlike any other in Indianapolis. Sherman visited one of the homes on the tour for a preview.
Benton House Tour of Homes preview
