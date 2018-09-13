Truck hits utility pole on U.S. 40, causing power outage in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A truck carrying a wide load hit a utility pole on U.S. 40 in Cumberland, bringing down power lines and causing electrical outages in the area.

According to police officials, two transformers were taken out during the incident, leading to both a power outage and a traffic headache. All eastbound traffic is being diverted off at German Church Road while westbound traffic is being diverted off at Carroll Road.

A worker at the Cumberland Town Hall building said power was out and the government office was operating on a backup generator. The worker said she witnessed the accident, which saw the truck hit the pole and snap it.

Crews were working to restore power.