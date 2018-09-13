× Florence remains strong and on target for the Carolina’s; locally hotter weather arrives this weekend!

As of the 5:00am update from the National Hurricane Center, Florence remains a strong category 2 hurricane with its aim still on the Carolina’s by Friday morning. Wind, storm surge, isolated tornadoes and devastating flooding all on the way from Wilmington, North Carolina to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Although it has weakened a bit, rainfall levels could be deadly IF taken for granted!

Locally, more dry weather in place under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures this morning in the lower 60’s. Limited sunshine and dry weather to hold through the day should make for a fairly uneventful day, as highs reach a seasonal level near 80-degrees.

Additional sunshine to build in the days ahead, along a stronger ridge, which should place us in the warmer territory! Marking summer’s return with highs, on Saturday and Sunday, in the mid to upper 80’s. For now, remnants of Florence will likely miss most of Indiana early next week, keeping us pretty dry for the next 7 days. Of course, remnants of hurricanes can be fickle and move on their own, so this will continue to be monitored!