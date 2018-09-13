Love weathers all storms: Photo shows couple hold hands as South Carolina nursing home evacuates

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ind. – A photo taken during evacuations in the wake of Hurricane Florence is the perfect representation of the saying: “True love weathers all storms.”

South Carolina’s public health and environmental protection agency (SCDHEC) shared a photo on Wednesday of an elderly couple being evacuated from their coastal nursing home as Hurricane Florence nears.

SCDHEC told FOX59 the photo was taken earlier this week in Beaufort County by an EMS crew assisting with medical evacuations.

According to SCDHEC, more than 1,700 people have been safely evacuated from healthcare facilities along the coast.