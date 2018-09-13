× Police investigate two fatal shootings overnight in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating two separate fatal shootings.

The first shooting happened on the north side around 2:30 a.m. at 38th and Boulevard Place near Crown Hill.

A woman came across a man lying in an alley, and she called 911. Police say the man appears to have died from a single gunshot wound.

The second shooting occurred in the 5400 block of North Kenyon Drive, near 56th Street and Arlington Avenue.

Police were called to the scene around 3 a.m. They found a man lying in the middle of the street and suffering from at least one gunshot wound when they arrived.

The man was in critical condition, and he was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are canvassing the neighborhood and talking to potential witnesses.

“We ask that anyone that may have heard any gunshots or know anything about this incident to contact homicide or crime stoppers,” said IMPD Commander Karen Arnett.

Police are in the process of trying to identify both of the shooting victims.

IMPD says “enough is enough,” and they want people to put the guns down.

“Gun play is not the way to solve these crimes. You’re taking innocent lives. You’re taking someone’s husband, son, father, and so we just encourage people to learn to talk and solve their problems,” said Arnett.