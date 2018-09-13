Report: 10 million will die of cancer in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. There is new and grim information about cancer. According to a report by the World Health Organization, almost ten million people will die this year from cancer and around 18 million people will get a new cancer diagnosis.

“Sorrow, and it’s sorrow that so many people have to deal with cancer,” said Dr. Sara Grethlein, Medical Director of Cancer Services at IU Health, “the sorrow comes around for the preventable cancers that we’re seeing.”

Among the expected 18 million new cases of cancer in 2018, experts like Grethlein agree many can be prevented by avoiding things like smoking and sun and tanning bed exposure.

“Those kinds of behaviors, along with things like obesity, are certainly preventable causes of cancer,” said Grethlein.

According to the report, lung, breast and colorectal cancers happen most frequently with lung cancer being the deadliest. The report also shows a shift away from cancers related to poverty and infections, to cancers associated with lifestyles of industrialized countries. The good news is that treatment is becoming better.

“Once someone has an established cancer, we’ve made tremendous strides in treating it, and there’s a lot of really exciting things changing now,” said Grethlein.

Even in the face of these number, the bottom line experts say, is to take care of yourself.

“The takeaway is to look at your own behaviors, to look at your family history, to identify one thing you and your family can do to lower your risk and to be healthier for the future,” said Grethlein.

You can see the full report by going to the World Health Organization’s website.