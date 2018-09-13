Three car accident on city’s west side ends with a bizarre twist

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –A three car accident on the city’s west side ended with a strange turn of events according to IMPD officers investigating the incident.

The accident which occurred just after 5:00 a.m., involved two vehicles and one that was being towed.

According to police, the vehicles were traveling southbound on High School Road just south of 34th Street, when two of the vehicles involved were struck from behind by another vehicle. Police learned that the first vehicle was pulling the second vehicle, when the operator moved the second car slightly out of the travel lane which then was struck by the trailing third vehicle.

Upon further investigation, police learned that all three vehicle operators had no valid drivers license and the operator of the second vehicle was wanted on undisclosed outstanding warrants. That person was placed under arrest at the scene and taken to the Marion County Jail.

Three people, which included a child, were transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries although on-site officers indicated that none of the injuries were life threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.