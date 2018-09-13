× Woman says man who asked for cigarette attacked, raped her near Bloomington business

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police are investigating after a woman says a man raped her behind a Bloomington business.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, the 38-year-old woman said she was walking in the 2300 block of West Third Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday when a man approached and asked for a cigarette.

After she handed him a cigarette, she said he punched her in the face and stomach, put her in a choke hold, took her behind a car repair shop and raped her.

He threatened to kill her family, the woman said, before leaving. He also stole her cigarettes and her driver’s license.

The woman described her attacker as a white male in his 20s or 30s with an athletic build and a full beard.

The woman contacted police about four hours after the assault. Police said the investigation is ongoing.