2 suspects sought after gun, car stolen in Kokomo burglary

KOKOMO, Ind.– Kokomo police are searching for a pair of suspects in connection with a burglary.

The crime occurred around 6 a.m. Friday morning at the Price Auto Sales located at 2016 E. 00 N.S.

Officers arrived and found a burglary had occurred at the business and one suspect was seen wearing a backpack and looking into cars on the lot. A white 2013 Dodge Dart and a .22 handgun had been stolen, authorities say.

Later Friday morning, officers took three additional reports of attempted burglaries at other use car dealerships along Markland Avenue. One of those businesses had security footage of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Det. Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.