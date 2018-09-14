× Butler students to work on FIFA Women’s World Cup as part of inaugural Fox Sports U partnership

This summer, the men’s FIFA World Cup captivated audiences globally, and as fox sports prepares for next year’s women’s world cup, they’re tapping into young minds locally.

“It’s one of the biggest properties that fox has, in conjunction with the men’s world cup the women’s world cup is also amazing and with the success of the U.S. Women’s National Team it’s a really big event for Fox,” Francis Silva, digital content associate for Fox Sports, said.

Butler University was selected to be the latest on-campus partnership for fox sports u, giving students the opportunity to work with the network on marketing, branding and digital content.

"It is a wonderful opportunity for students in our sports media major. It's not only the fastest growing in the college of communication it is one of the fastest growing majors in the university," Dean of the College of Communications Jay Howard said.

Sports media students will work hand in hand with the network as it launches its Women's World Cup strategy over the coming months, opening the door for further opportunities.

"This collaboration with fox sports gives our students really unique and fabulous opportunities for interning with one of the major sports network,” Howard explained. “So it's the type of thing that will be extremely beneficial to our students when they graduate."

"The world cup is a monster in and of itself so it's great for them to work on something global and something people here appreciate but people around the world in general will definitely appreciate," Silva added.

Butler is one of 45 universities across the country partnering with Fox Sports this year. This inaugural program at Butler is the third Fox Sport sU program in the state, alongside IU and Notre Dame.

"It says a lot about the quality of butler and butler students we are very proud of the students that we bring into Butler University,” Howard added. “And we work them really hard to make sure they are very well prepared when they leave Butler and enter the professional sports world."