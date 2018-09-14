Councillors propose ban on sitting, lying on city streets and sidewalks in effort to curb panhandling
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A proposal is set to be introduced to the Indianapolis City-County Council which aims to deter panhandling.
The proposal by Minority Leader Michael McQuillen (R-District 4) Councillor Susie Cordi (R-District 18) and others would prevent people for sitting or lying on a city street or sidewalk between 6 a.m. and midnight, with some exceptions.
“The Council has a responsibility to promote public safety and commerce in our city. The panhandling situation downtown is untenable,” said McQuillen. “It is important that we distinguish between panhandlers and the homeless, however. This proposal is our way of working towards that goal and finding a bi-partisan solution.”
The proposal will be introduced at a Council meeting on Sept. 24.
“Monument Circle and the Mile Square need to be enjoyable places for residents and visitors to walk, do business, and see the city. The panhandling problems we are seeing downtown do not promote safety or commerce,” said Cordi.
McQuillen says the Council has worked hard to provide support for the 1,600 homeless individuals in Marion County.
“We must continue to provide opportunities to assist our homeless neighbors and get them to shelters and other places where they can get on the road to recovery,” he said.
The Wheeler Mission, Horizon House, CHIP and other organizations are vetting the proposal.
After it’s proposed at the Sept. 24 meeting, the proposal will be assigned to committee for review before it’s voted on by council members.
These are current exceptions listed in the ordinance:
- Sitting or lying down on the surface of a public right-of-way due to a medical emergency;
- Using a wheelchair, walker, or similar device as the result of a disability;
- Operating or patronizing a commercial establishment conducted in the public right-of-way pursuant to a use permit;
- Participating in or attending a parade, festival, performance, rally, demonstration, meeting, or similar event conducted in the public right-of-way pursuant to and in compliance with a street use or other applicable permit;
- Sitting on a fixed chair or bench designed primarily for the purpose of sitting, located on the surface of a public right-of-way, supplied by a public agency or by the abutting private property owner;
- Sitting in line for goods or services unless the person or person’s possessions impede the ability of pedestrians to travel along the length of the public right-of-way or enter a doorway or other entrance alongside the public right-of-way;
- Sitting within a bus stop zone while waiting for public or private transportation;
- Who is a child seated in a stroller;
- Who is homeless during a timeframe when shelter space is unavailable; or
- Who is engaging in constitutionally protected expressive activities which would otherwise be restricted by the limitations set forth herein.