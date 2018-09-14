× Feds: Indiana man ran child pornography chat group on Kik Messenger

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A federal grand jury indicted an Indiana man in a child pornography case.

According to the Justice Department, Bradley Robert Segert, 30, Evansville, was the co-administrator of a private chat group on the Kik Messenger app dedicated to trading and sharing images and videos of child pornography.

In order to join the group, users had to submit child pornography to Segert, prosecutors said. The chat group ran between January 2015 and August 2015. Segert and another administrator from Virginia ran the account, prosecutors said.

Segert is charged with one count of conspiracy to receive and distribute child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

The indictment alleges that Segert knowingly distributed and received child pornography across state lines.

Prosecutors credited Project Safe Childhood for bringing to the case to light. The federal program, launched in 2006, coordinates local, state and federal resources to locate and prosecute those who use the internet to prey on children.