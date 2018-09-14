Florence making landfall with flooding underway! Hot and dry here this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As of 5 a.m., Florence's western eye wall is now making landfall north of Wilmington, North Carolina. Although a category 1 hurricane (less winds) the major, devastating, threat remains flooding and storm surge. This combination can be deadly if caught off guard.

Rescues are already underway in New Bern, N.C. and this is only the beginning of a long 48 hours in the Carolinas, as rain and wind will continue to take out power in various areas and keep many residents away through Sunday or Monday!

Back here the weather completely different, as dry and hot weather underway for the state through this weekend and beyond. Hurricanes off the east coast tend to bog down the weather movement from west to east! With this happening now, an upper ridge is strengthening overhead, which will keep us basking in late summer heat! Any rain chances look EXTREMELY isolated until next Friday (7 days)!