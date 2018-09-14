Hoosiers in North Carolina to help after Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Crews from the Hoosier State are on the ground ready to help in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Florence.

Eighty-six team members make up Indiana Task Force 1. They are in Wilmington assisting with recovery efforts.

Friday afternoon, FOX59 learned Indiana Task Force 1 was part of the team that tried to rescue a family after a tree fell onto their home. A mother and her infant died in that incident. Crews were able to rescue a male occupant.

A video posted to the ITF1 Twitter page earlier in the day shows the strength of the storm as it made its way through the area.

105 mph wind 💨 gust recorded here at the @IN_Task_Force_1 base of operations in Wilmington. #hurricaneflorence #WilmingtonNC pic.twitter.com/UiAVFh4QTR — Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) September 14, 2018

Meanwhile, members of the Buck Creek Township Fire Department are in Fort Lee, Virginia awaiting orders.

"It's mainly being able to accept whatever assignment we are given whether it be a rescue type thing, moving people from living facility or hospital," said Sarah Bonham, a firefighter and paramedic with the department.

Each of their ambulances is set up to be self-sustainable for 72 hours once they leave camp.

"We brought coolers with food, lots of emergency medical supplies that we brought from home," Bonham said.

Duke Energy also deployed 600 crew members from the Indiana area to the Carolinas in order to help restore power to the places that were hardest hit.

"This type of restoration work is going to be long, it’s going to be tedious and very complicated," said Sally Thelen, spokesperson for Duke Energy.

They are already getting word from crews out east about the mark Florence left on the region.

"They’re describing this as the worst hurricane damage they’ve ever seen and these are veterans in our company," Thelen said.