Lebanon police ask public to help identify suspect in gas station armed robbery

LEBANON, Ind. – The Lebanon Police Department is asking the public to help identify an armed robbery suspect.

Police said in a Facebook post Friday that the suspect robbed a gas station in the Boone County city.

The department provided four surveillance photos to help in identifying the suspect, but did not say how much the person got away with.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Spencer at 765-482-8837.

“As always thank you for all your help in keeping our community safe,” wrote the department.