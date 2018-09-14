Midwest Food Bank needs your help to send relief for those hit by Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As Tropical Storm Florence continues to smash the Carolinas, support crews around the country are gearing up to bring much needed food and supplies to the east coast. Midwest Food Bank in Indianapolis will be one of the first groups to head in.

The organization is in a holding pattern waiting to ship truckloads of food to the Carolinas. Once FEMA gives the clear to the Salvation Army, Midwest can head in. They operate locations in eight spots around the country, but all the relief goods will be funneled to Illinois.

“Then will be shipped by our drivers who are trained in disaster relief to be shipped over to North and South Carolina where it's needed," said John Whitaker, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank in Indianapolis.

In 2017, they sent out 132,000 boxes of food to Hurricane relief efforts in Houston, Florida, and Puerto Rico. Each box can supply enough food for a family of four for a week.

"We are going to send about 720 of those on each semi that’s going out," Whitaker said of relief efforts for Florence. "Currently we have five ready.”

Midwest Food Bank is looking for your help, and needs specific items.

Canned tuna or chicken

16 oz. jars peanut butter (plastic jar)

16 oz. canned fruit

Pasta sauce (canned or plastic jar)

Ramen noodles

Canned soup

Meals (hamburger helper, canned pasta, Rice-a-Roni)

Paper Towels

Midwest says they still need to fill 10 semi-loads with food. They will begin accepting donations on Monday, September 17.