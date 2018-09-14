× Partial shut down of I-465 on southwest side to begin tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Tonight at 9pm INDOT will close a stretch of I-465 spanning from I-70 to I-65 on the southwest side.

The agency will close one direction of the interstate at a time starting with eastbound (Sept. 14 through Sept. 24) before working on the westbound side (Sept. 28 through Oct. 8).

“This is a 9 day closure on each side. So you may feel a little bit of a pinch but its not as big as you think it might be at the end,” spokesperson Lamar Holliday said.

Holliday added that the stretch of highway has roughly 110,000 cars pass through daily. The project will focus on repairs of the roadway including potholes, bridges, and the interstate’s sub-surface.

“That helps extend the life of the pavement and with the winter right around the corner that’s the type of work that needs to be done,” he said.

The closures will affect I-465 on the southwest side between I-70 and I-65, a stretch that includes Mann Road, Indiana 67, Indiana 37 and East Street. The following bridges will be repaired:

I-465 over Kentucky Ave./SR67

I-465 over State Ditch

I-465 over White River

I-465 over Harding St./SR37

Holliday says despite the inconvenience it will immediately cause to drivers, the full shutdown approach helps the agency by being safer for road crews. He added the method also cheaper for tax payers and allows crews to get the work done quicker.

According to INDOT, I-70 and I-65 will serve as the detour route. Traffic that would normally use I-465 to reach 37 or 67 should use I-70 to Harding Street (Exit 78). Southbound Harding Street will take motorists to 37 or 67 using Kentucky Avenue. Traffic that would normally use U.S. 31 should consider I-65 as an alternate route.

