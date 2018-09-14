× Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: September 14

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the prep pigskin our cameras caught on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now, your vote will determine our Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game winner.

NOMINEE #1: CHATARD’S ANDREW SOWINSKI

Chatard's Andrew Sowinski makes an impressive diving catch in the Trojans' win over Southport.

NOMINEE #2: SPEEDWAY'S DEVON VALENTINE

A deflected Speedway backwards pass hits the turf, and Devon Valentine stays with the play, scoops up the ball, and scores for the Sparkplugs.