× Unseasonably warm weather this weekend; Florence impacts the Carolinas

Hurricane Florence Update:

Florence made landfall at 7:15 Friday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. It was producing sustained speeds at 90 MPH with a measured gust at 105 MPH in Wilmington, North Carolina! That peak wind gust was the highest measured wind gust at the station since 1958 with Hurricane Helene (135 mph).

At 2 PM Friday, Florence was a Category 1 hurricane with 100 MPH wind gusts. The system is slowly tracking W at 5 MPH and producing torrential downpours. More than 20” of rain will be possible along North Carolina’s coast.

The weather is much quieter closer to home. Skies are mostly sunny across central Indiana and temperatures are quickly rising! Highs will likely rise near 86° late in the afternoon.

Skies will remain mostly clear this evening for high school football games! Temperatures will be in the lower 80s at kick-off and should fall into the 70s by fourth quarter. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-60s tonight with a chance for patchy fog.

Dry weather conditions will persist through the weekend! Highs will soar into the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday, which is nearly 10 degrees above average for mid-September. If you factor in the humidity, it will feel even warmer in the afternoon. Heat indices could rise into the lower to mid-90s. There could be a few spotty showers on Wednesday, but the highest chance for rain arrives next Friday.