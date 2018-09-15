× DNR locates body of missing Columbus man after overturned canoe found in river

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Bartholomew County have found the body of a Columbus man after he went missing Saturday afternoon in the Driftwood River.

The missing man was identified Saturday as 27-year-old Siddharth Panicker of Columbus.

Officials received the call around the same time they were already on a water rescue trying to find four kayakers. They reportedly safely located the four kayakers.

DNR crews were deploying boats Saturday from Heflin Park and were searching about a half mile north from the park. The search was called off Saturday evening and resumed Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

His body was reportedly found just before 11 a.m.