× Hot and humid finish to the weekend; tracking late week relief

We’re dry for now but the remnants of Florence could bring us rain later this week.

So far, this storm has dumped more than 30″ of rain in parts of North Carolina.

Today, the big story back home was the heat and humidity. Highs climbed to the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with Feels Like temperatures climbing to the mid 90’s in some areas.

After a foggy start, we’ll be hot and humid again on Sunday. Highs will be back in the upper 80’s but heat indices will climb back to the lower and mid 90’s.



Our next chance of rain will come on Monday with the passing of moisture left over from Florence. Most of us will stay dry but a few of us could see some afternoon showers, mainly to the eastern portion of the state. Chances for rain remain slim until the end of the week. Our next best chance for showers and storms arrives on Friday.

Plan on above average temperatures and humid conditions to stick around through most of next week. We finally get a break from the heat and return to more seasonable temperatures by next weekend.