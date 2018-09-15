× IMPD: Woman dies following incident at northeast side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD says a woman died Saturday following an incident at a northeast side apartment complex

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Franklin Rd. on the reports of a possible person shot.

When they arrived, police say they found a woman suffering from “undisclosed trauma” and EMS transported her to the hospital.

During the investigation, IMPD says the incident originally took place in the 7800 block of Brookfield Ct., which is Farmington Lake Apartments.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.