INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A celebration of Middle East culture returns to Indiana.

The 22nd annual St George Festival kicks off on Friday, September 21st at the St George Orthodox Christian Church in Fishers. The festival lasts through Sunday and will feature live music, dancing, a marketplace, and, of course, tons of delicious food.

We spoke with organizer Diana Najjar about what attendees can look forward to this year.