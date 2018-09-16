Fishers police safely locate missing 14-year-old girl
UPDATE – Authorities have safely located the missing teen.
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police officers are searching for a teenage girl who was last seen this morning.
14-year-old Catherine Stanley’s last know location was walking away from a home at the 8300 block of Helmsley Drive in Fishers at around 4 a.m.
She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 115 pounds. Stanley is white and has long, curly brown hair and hazel eyes.
She had on a purple top, dark blue jean shorts and white shoes when she was last seen.
If you have information on Catherine, please call the Hamilton County Dispatch Center at 317-773-1282, or call 911.