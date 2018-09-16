× Florida authorities: Man wanted for writing worthless check, driving off in $246K motorhome

SEFFNER, FL. (WFTS) – Detectives are searching for a man they say bought a motorhome with a $246,445.51 check that later turned out to be worthless.

When staff at Lazy Days tried to process the check given to them by 59-year-old Robert Schneider it was returned to them. Detectives say Schneider handed over the worthless check before driving off the lot with a 2014 Winnebago motorhome.

Detectives have provided pictures of the same model as the stolen motorhome, however, these pictures are not the actual stolen motor home.

A warrant was issued for Schneider’s arrest Thursday for first-degree grand theft. Detectives have followed leads and checked numerous campgrounds in an attempt to find the stolen motorhome, which was last reported in Hollywood.

Anyone who locates the motor home or Schneider should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.