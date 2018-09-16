Football Friday Night: September 14
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – High school football continued its season with week five in Central Indiana on September 14, 2018. Here are the games FOX59 covered in our weekly Football Friday Night show.
GAMES: Ben Davis at Warren Central, Brownsburg at Fishers, Noblesville at Zionsville, HSE at Westfield, Chatard at Southport, Cathedral vs St. Xavier (OH), Scecina at Roncalli, Linton-Stockton at Ritter, Monrovia at Speedway, Terre Haute South at Bloomington South, Bloomington North at Terre Haute North.
GAMES: Mooresville at Decatur Central, Plainfield at Greenwood