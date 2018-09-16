× Harrison College shuts down Sunday, students say they are being left in the dark

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A local college shut down after 116 years, leaving students in three states scrambling for answers. Harrison College will close its doors on Sunday, and students say they are completely blindsided.

The college operates in Ohio, North Carolina and in Indiana. The semester was just about to close.

“It’s devastating,” said Courtney De Asia Zehr, who is an online student at Harrison. “These are people’s lives you’re messing with.”

She is now a Health Care Management student, but says she has been through this before. She previously attended the defunct Brown Mackie College.

“The LPN program was 15 months. I was in my 13th month,” De Asia Zehr said of her time at Brown Mackie. “I mean this isn’t a joke. I am trying to work for my education and my future.”

She says Harrison knew of her past problems, but promised her a transfer to their college would be different. The school sent students a message Friday saying the school would closed “effective Sunday September 16.”

“They won’t answer my telephone calls, my emails, anything so now I have no idea,” De Asia Zehr said in frustration, and finals for the semester just closed last Sunday, “If it’s shut down is there anyone going to be there to grade it? I don’t know no one is communicating with us this is crazy.”

In a statement, the school says they are working with transfer and teach-out partners, plus the State, and are trying to devise a plan. The school is suggesting students look to National American University as a preferred transfer location.

“We are going on four years, and I still have nothing to show or it,” De Asia Zehr said.

Other colleges are vying for the displaced students with WGU Indiana opening their arms in a statement saying “learning is never lost.” De Asia Zehr says she is on the Dean’s List, and top of her class, but still is feeling quite lost.

“You could have gave us a warning, let us now, not just shown up on a Friday, and said, “Hey sorry about your luck,” De Asia Zehr said.

Courtney was planning to graduate in 2020 before transferring to IUPUI for her doctorate. Those plans are now on hold.