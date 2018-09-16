IN Focus: GOP, Dem party chairs discuss race for Senate, midterm landscape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - With about 50 days until the midterm elections, the chairmen in charge of both major parties in Indiana appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss the statewide landscape, and the contentious race for U.S. Senate.

In the video above, GOP chairman Kyle Hupfer and Democratic party chairman John Zody discuss this week's top stories, and the latest polling in the race for Senate showing Republican Mike Braun with a two-point lead over incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN).

This week, Zody also challenged incumbent Republican who have not yet committed to appear on the debate stage.

“Hoosier taxpayers expect their elected officials to, at the very least, show up,” said Zody. “I’m genuinely concerned debate dodge fever might spread to every member of the Indiana Republican Party.”

Hupfer said he wants to see candidates take part in debates, if the forum and format is fair to both sides.