IN Focus: Panelists discuss race for Senate, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - A new Fox News poll of likely voters shows Republican senate candidate Mike Braun ahead of incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) by two points, with several weeks until the midterm elections.

However, among registered voters, Donnelly still holds a one-point lead, while the incumbent leads by nearly four points in the latest Real Clear Politics average of all the recent polls on Indiana's race for Senate.

In the video above, panelists Christina Hale, Tony Samuel and Jamar Cobb-Dennard discuss this week's top stories, including the response to Hurricane Florence, the race for Senate, and the latest news on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and new allegations from his past.

