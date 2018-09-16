× Indiana Task Force 1 rescues over 100 people from Florence flood waters

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. – Indiana Task Force 1 has been incredibly busy performing heroic rescues down in North Carolina as Tropical Storm Florence continues to pound the coast.

The team has been extremely busy as they rescued over 100 people on Saturday night from dangerous flood waters in New Hanover County, North Carolina.

On Friday, the force were at the tragic scene of a fatal accident when a tree fell on a home. They were able to rescue the father, but the mother and an infant passed away.

Captain Mike Pruitt sent media the following note on Sunday:

“Good morning Indy, Last evening was an extremely busy night as the team rescued over 100 people from rising flood waters in New Hanover County N.C. It was one of the scariest sites I have seen in my 35 years in Public Safety. Hoosiers should be extremely proud of this team as they approached the flooding with great professionalism and skill as they went back into the flooded neighborhoods time after time pulling the elderly, children, parents, dogs and cats from a very grave situation. We completed operations at 7:00 am this morning and returned to our base of operations where team members were able to take their first shower and eat a prepared meal in 5 days. We had been living on Military MRE’s. We are tired but ready to help at a moments notice. Today we wait for the next calls for help. Concern now is focused around rivers and streams coming out of their banks. The rain continues to pour here coming in blinding waves every hour. I will keep you updated as the day goes on.”

The Florence death toll is at least 14 at this time Sunday.

Check out some of Indiana Task Force 1’s posts from the weekend:

Tough day 1st responders in Wilmington NC as Hurricane Florence pounded crews from Wilmington Fire & Indiana Task Force 1. Crews worked to free a mother & child from under a tree that fell on their home. Sadly they did not survive. A male occupant of the home was rescued by WFD pic.twitter.com/9r1G2cQmss — Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) September 14, 2018

INTF-1 clearing a 3/4 mile gravel road to allow a tanker to access and refill the county’s backup generator for their communications system. #hurricaneflorence2018 pic.twitter.com/DKhtq143JK — Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) September 15, 2018