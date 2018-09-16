× Remnants of Florence bringing rain chances to Indiana

Tropical Depression Florence is starting to move out of the Carolinas. This is only after the storm dumped nearly 3 feet of rain in some areas.

The remnants of the storm will push their way NW toward Indiana through the overnight hours.

A few rain showers will be possible for us by tomorrow morning. These will be mainly concentrated along our eastern and southeastern counties.

The showers won’t last long. This system will push NE and leave us mostly dry, with just the slight chance for an isolated shower or two by the evening.

The heat will stick with us for most of the work week. Temperatures climbing all the way to the 90’s again by Thursday. A cold front passing on Friday will bring some relief, as well as some rain showers for the weekend. Seasonable temperatures return by Sunday.