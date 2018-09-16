× Rookie Darius Leonard shines in Colts’ 21-9 dismantling of Redskins

LANDOVER, M.D. – Andrew Luck has his first win under center since the 2016 campaign after Indy went into Washington to dismantle the Redskins, 21-9.

Sick of their losing ways away from Lucas Oil (5-11 since 2016), the Horseshoe marched down the field on their opening drive capped off with a 7-yard TD pass from Luck to Eric Ebron.

After a lackluster 2017 campaign and week 1 last Sunday, the Colts’ D came ready to play – holding Washington to just six first half first downs on only 31 rushing yards.

Rookie linebacker Darius Leonard continued his impressive start, hustling all over the field for seven solo tackles just in the first half.

The defense continued its resiliency in the second half. After Andrew Luck’s second pick of the day, the defense bent, but did not break by holding the ‘Skins to a field goal..making it 14-6 with around six minutes to go in the third.

Luck was able to redeem his first two picks with 7:32 left in the fourth, connecting with T.Y. Hilton on a 3-yard pass to cap off an impressive 13-play, 75-yard drive.

Darius Leonard continued to do his best Khalil Mack impression in the fourth quarter, stripping TE Jordan Reed to seal the game on a fumble with 5 minutes remaining. In addition to the strip, he ended the game with a gigantic 18 total tackles and a sack. He leads the team in tackles through the first two games with 27.

Washington forced a punt with 3:58 remaining, but Alex Smith and Washington were unable to cut it within a score.

Indy faces Coach Reich’s former team and the defending Super Bowl champions next week in Philadelphia. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. on FOX59.