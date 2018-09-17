× Bills’ Vontae Davis abruptly retires during halftime of game against Chargers

LOS ANGELES, CA – Former Colts cornerback Vontae Davis called it quits during the middle of a game.

Davis left at halftime of the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers yesterday. Shortly after he left, he announced he’s retiring.

On Davis, coach Sean McDermott said: “Pulled himself out of the game. He communicated to us that he was done.”

His move didn’t sit well with Buffalo’s two senior defensive leaders.

“I think the only thing to say is he’s where he needs to be right now,” tackle Kyle Williams said.

Asked where that might be, Williams responded: “That’s not here point blank and simple.”

Defensive end Lorenzo Alexander was equally blunt when asked about Davis.

“I don’t have nothing to say about Vontae so I’ll give him a little bit more respect than he showed us today as far as quitting on us in the middle of the game,” Alexander said. “Never seen it, ever. Pop Warner. High school. College. Pros.”

Davis was credited with one tackle. He’s a 10-year veteran who signed a one-year contract in free agency in March.

The Bills provided Davis a chance to re-start his career after a dispute with former Colts coach Chuck Pagano led to Indianapolis cutting him in November.

Davis made his Bills’ debut against the Chargers after being inactive against Baltimore last week.

A message left with Davis’ agent, Todd France, was not returned.