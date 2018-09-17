British diver sues Elon Musk after ‘pedo’ tweet

Posted 2:07 PM, September 17, 2018, by

Sitting in the SpaceX Mission Control in Hawthorne, California, SpaceX CEO and Chief Designer Elon Musk watches his space capsule Dragon's progress as it heads for splash down in the Pacific Ocean. SpaceX Dragon capsule successfully traveled to and docked with the International Space Station. Astronauts sent Dragon on it's way back to earth on May 31, 2012.

A British diver who helped rescue youth soccer players trapped in a Thai cave is suing Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Vernon Unsworth alleges that Musk falsely accused him on Twitter of being a pedophile.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court seeks more than $75,000 in damages and a court order stopping Musk from making further allegations.

Musk called Unsworth a “pedo” after Unsworth criticized Musk in a television interview. Musk and SpaceX engineers built a small submarine and shipped it to Thailand to help with the rescue. The device wasn’t used, and Unsworth called it a “PR stunt.” Later Musk accused Unsworth of moving to Thailand to be with a bride who was about 12 years old.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.