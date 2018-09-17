× Carmel celebrates National Roundabout Week with trivia, street party

CARMEL, Ind. – In case you haven’t already started celebrating, here’s a little reminder that it’s National Roundabout Week!

It’s a very special week for the City of Carmel because they have more roundabouts than any other city in America.

National Roundabout Week was created by the Federal Highway Administration as part of a national campaign “to share the good news of roundabout safety, better traffic flow and the positive impact to the environment.”

The FHWA has launched its own special web page with information and is encouraging the use of the hashtag #RoundaboutsWeek in all social media posts.

There will be several events in Carmel to celebrate. They will have a trivia night at Books and Brews on Wednesday, and there will be a roundabout street party on Friday. The party starts at 4 p.m. on Old Meridian near Carmel Drive, and it’s only for adults age 21 and over. There will be live music, food, and drinks.

“With more roundabouts than any other city in America, we really couldn’t let this week go by without having some fun and participating in the mission of advocating for roundabouts,” said Mayor Jim Brainard. “We love our roundabouts, but what we love even more is the fact that they save lives, they reduce serious injuries in accidents and they are better for our commuters and the quality of the air.”