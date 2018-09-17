× Carmel City Council changes window of time residents can mow their lawns

CARMEL, Ind. – Monday evening, the Carmel City Council approved an ordinance 6-0 to amend the city’s current noise regulations.

The amendment changes the time homeowners and companies can mow their lawn by one hour.

Before the amendment, you could mow from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Now, you can only mow from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Originally, the council was considering confining it to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The use of leaf blowers, weed trimmers, garden tractors and power tools are also confined by the times outlined in the amendment.

If you break the rule one time, you’ll be fined $250. A second time would cost you $1,000 and third would set you back $2,500.