Ending summer with hot and humid weather; relief arrives this weekend

The remnants from Florence brought scattered showers to our eastern and southeastern counties today. Much of the area remained dry today with the western half of the state seeing mostly sunny skies. As a result, temperatures soared into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Terre Haute climbed to 90 degrees this afternoon with a high of 89 in Indy.

The showers will move out this evening as the system moves away from Indiana. Cloud cover will decrease overnight with lows in the upper 60s. Patchy fog will be possible for the Tuesday morning commute.

Drier weather conditions will build back into the area through midweek. The sunshine will allow temperatures to soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s through Thursday!

Changes arrive on Friday as a storm system approaches Indiana. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening with a passing cold front. Temperatures will become more seasonal by the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s.