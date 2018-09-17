× Garth Brooks announces private show for FFA Conference in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It seems that Garth Brooks will be sticking around in the Hoosier State a few days after his historic show at Notre Dame.

The country music legend has announced a private concert at Lucas Oil Stadium for the National FFA Convention & Expo on Oct. 24.

“Love the FFA and its mission. I have always wanted to play this gig. This isn’t going to be a concert, this is going to be a party! I bet there is not going to be a kid there who is half as excited as I am to be there,” said Brooks.

The National FFA Convention & Expo remains one of the largest student conventions in the world, annually drawing more than 65,000 attendees.

This will come four days after he plays the first ever concert at Notre Dame Stadium.

To purchase a ticket for the concert, you must be a registered attendee at this year’s convention. Tickets will only be sold through the National FFA Organization’s private concert on Ticketmaster’s website.

Early Bird Registration is open through Oct. 3 for the convention.