Midwest Food Bank collecting donations to help after Florence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Midwest Food Bank launched a collection drive Monday to help bring food and supplies to residents on the East Coast as flood waters continue to rise in the Carolinas after tropical storm Florence.

John Whitaker, executive director of the organization, said ten semi-trucks will be ready to deploy once FEMA gives the go-ahead. And organizers are looking to collect enough donations to fill ten more.

“It’s really critical that people respond because if they don’t respond right now, we won’t be able to keep the pipeline full and help our neighbors to the east,” Whitaker said.

Click here to donate online and learn more about the relief efforts.

Here’s the specific items Midwest Food Bank needs:

Canned tuna or chicken

16 oz. jars peanut butter (plastic jar)

16 oz. canned fruit

Pasta sauce (canned or plastic jar)

Ramen noodles

Canned soup

Meals (hamburger helper, canned pasta, Rice-a-Roni)

Paper Towels

A semi-truck has been placed outside Midwest Food Bank in an effort to collect donations 24/7.