Unseasonably warm air remains in place; Remnants of Florence brush the state today!

After a hot and dry weekend, some clouds are increasing this morning from tropical depression Florence. These clouds will keep our temperatures down just a touch and a few showers will be in the mix later today, especially south and east of Indianapolis. For most, the dry stretch continues and more warmth will be building back in for the workweek! Bottom-line, more of the same this week…hot and dry for mid-September. These temperatures are more indicative of late June/early July!

There are indications of a pattern shift going into the weekend with storm chances on the rise and a shift to cooler temperatures by this time next week! Look for updates through the week on the rain chances and amounts. For now, models are split on the actual track and intensity!