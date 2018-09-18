× 90’s are back, summer not done yet! Could use some rain though…

Another dry and mild start out-the-door this Tuesday morning! Roads remain dry and skies remain mainly clear, while temperatures hover in the lower 70’s. Plenty of sunshine on tap today, as winds remain light and temperatures run well above the seasonal average! This marks our 8th heat wave this summer and should put Indiana right back to 90-degrees by 4:00pm. This will be the 36th day this summer with a high of 90-degrees or higher. Our summer typically averages around 19 days per year! More heat for Wednesday and Thursday before storm chances increase by Friday afternoon…

Could use some rain, as things are drying out again! We have not received any rain locally in 9 days since remnants of Gordon passed overhead. Although we are well over the monthly average (+3.01″), most of that fell in a 3-day period! Little to no rain in the mix until Friday afternoon, as a cold front drops through the state. This weekend is now leaning toward a drier solution, with most, if not all, rain falling from Indianapolis and points south for both days of Saturday and Sunday. More updates to come…