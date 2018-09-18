× Already planning holiday fun? Winterlights at Newfields will return with 1.5 million lights

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Following a successful first year, Winterlights returns this holiday season from November 18 through January 6.

This year’s curated outdoor lights experience features more than 1.5 million lights—300,000 more than last year.

Last year, Winterlights debuted in The Garden at Newfields and welcomed nearly 70,000 guests, including 40 couples who became engaged.

New this year is a Wintermarket with hot chocolate and cider. Inside the market, local artisans like Goose the Market, Gallery Pastry Shop and Sun King Brewing Co. will be selling food and beverages, as well as unique holiday gifts.

Guests can also purchase this year’s exclusive brew crafted by Sun King Brewing Co. and only available for purchase at Winterlights.

New ticket times have been added to expand capacity this year. This season, tickets will be available every half hour beginning at 5 p.m. with the experience concluding at 9 p.m.

Save 20 percent by purchasing your tickets online at DiscoverNewfields.org beginning October 1. This year, guests can purchase a premium ticket, which includes 3-D glasses, a drink ticket and a pass for BOGO general admission January 8–Valentine’s Day weekend.

During the run of Winterlights, The Garden, The Café and IMA Galleries at Newfields will close at 4 p.m. daily.