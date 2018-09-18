Bob Seger farewell tour includes Fort Wayne show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band are hitting the road one last time after a career that spans more than five decades.
Luckily for Hoosiers, Segar and the band’s Travelin’ Man tour will stop in Indiana, playing at Fort Wayne’s Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on January 15, 2019.
The concert is among several new dates announced Tuesday, also including Buffalo, Cleveland, Louisville, Peoria and Grand Rapids.
Tickets for the new dates, including the Fort Wayne show, go on sale Friday, Sept. 28. They can be purchased at BobSeger.com.
Below is a full list of tour dates:
November 21 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena
November 24 – Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center
November 27 – Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena
November 30 – St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center
December 6 – Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena
December 8 – Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center
December 12 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Arena
December 14 – Chicago, IL at Allstate Arena
December 20 – Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
December 22 – Atlanta, GA at Infinite Energy
January 9 – Toledo, OH at Huntington Center
January 11 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
January 15 – Fort Wayne, IN at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
January 17 – Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center
January 19 – Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena
January 22 – Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center
January 29 – Billings, MT at Rimrock Auto Arena
January 31 – Boise, ID at Ford Center
February 2 – Portland, OR at Moda Center
February 9 – Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome
February 15 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort
February 17 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center
February 23 – Los Angeles, CA at The Forum
March 7 – Austin, TX at Frank Erwin
March 9 – Dallas, TX at Ford Center at The Star
May 2 – Houston, TX at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The band says additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks.