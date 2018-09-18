× Columbus police seeking information on woman found dead on I-65

COLUMBUS, Ind.– The Columbus Police Department is investigating a woman’s death after she was found on I-65 Monday evening.

Officers were called to the northbound lanes of I-65, near the 64.5 mile marker, around 8:45 p.m. on a report of a deceased woman on the shoulder of the road.

Officer arrived and found the deceased was a 20 to 30-year-old Hispanic woman with a lip piercing. She was wearing a maroon-colored sweatshirt, tan pants and black tennis shoes.

Detectives are still working to identify the woman and locate witnesses who may have seen her walking in the area.

Anyone who was in the area between 8:00-8:45 p.m. and saw a parked car or a woman matching the deceased’s description is asked to call Columbus police at 812-376-2600. Callers can remain anonymous.